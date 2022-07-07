AT&T invests nearly $575 million in Kansas networks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since 2019, AT&T has invested nearly $575 million in Kansas wireless networks, including its 5G project.

In the Sunflower State, AT&T Wireless says it has invested nearly $575 million in its wireless and wireline networks since 2019. It said the importance of keeping customers connected is why it is focused on boosting reliability and capacity as it expands.

AT&T noted that it has also worked closely with the local community and government leaders to expand access to fast and reliable internet. Through the combination of resources of the government and private sector, it said it can fast-track the closing of the digital divide regardless of income or zip code.

“At AT&T, we are committed to being the best connectivity provider in Kansas,” said Jim Jamison, President of AT&T Kansas. “Our investment in the state highlights the determination we have to keep rural, urban and suburban Kansans connected to our high-speed internet and reliable wireless network.”

The wireless company said it is committed to the expansion of connectivity with investment focuses on all facets of the network - from fiber to 5G and FirstNet.

To meet the demands of modern, reliable, high-speed connections, AT&T said it has invested in its fiber network. It said AT&T Fiber is available to 17 million customer locations in 21 states and offers speeds of up to 5-Gigs with equal upload and download across parts of its metros - which include Kansas City, Topeka and Wichita.

AT&T says it is close to its fiber expansion goal to cover 30 million customer locations across its service area by the end of 2025. It said AT&T Fiber offers speed, bandwidth, reliability and security for families and businesses to enhance their experience for apps such as video conferencing, virtual learning, telehealth, gaming and more.

The company said it is also dedicated to affordable home internet for low-income homes through its Access from AT&T program - which now provides new internet plans with up to 100Mbps for $30 per month. When eligible households apply for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, it said they benefit from an up to $30 per month stipend for their plan - meaning at AT&T they could get their internet for free.

AT&T noted that it currently offers three flavors of 5G which helps ensure the network will reach its full potential.

AT&T said FirstNet, its first responder network, was built with its high-speed broadband network for first responders. Now, it covers all of Kansas and connects public safety agencies and organizations in more than 80 communities across the state.

The company noted that it provides America’s first responders and the extended public safety community with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when needed. It said the network includes unique benefits such as always-on priority and preemption, high-quality Band 14 spectrum and a one-of-a-kind 5G experience to keep public safety mission ready.

For more information about AT&T’s investments in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.