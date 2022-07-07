Area professionals to interivew for Shawnee Co. judge positions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area professionals are gearing up to interview with the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission for two open district magistrate judge positions.

The Kansas Supreme Court says the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, to interview nominees to fill two vacant district magistrate judge positions.

The Court noted that the new positions were certified by an Administrative Order after the Kansas Legislature passed and the Governor signed a bill to fund them.

The Third Judicial District includes Shawnee Co.

The Court indicated that the interview schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m. - Katilin Alegria, Topeka, Development Director, School of Law, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation

9:50 a.m. - Kevin Brinker, Berryton, lieutenant, Kansas Highway Patrol

10:10 a.m. - JaLynn Copp, Topeka

10:30 a.m. - Dennis Jones, Topeka, district judge pro tem, 3rd Judicial District

10:50 a.m. - Break

11 a.m. - Anson Tullis, Topeka, staff attorney, Kansas Legal Services

11:20 a.m. - Christopher Turner, Topeka, director of enforcement data and judicial outreach, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance

11:40 a.m. - Vicki Yost, Topeka, senior paralegal, City of Topeka

12 p.m. - Vicki Zielinksi, Topeka, licensed practical nurse, USD 501

Interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse, 200 SE 7th St., in room 403.

