ABATE motorcycle ride nets more than $3,000 for Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual charity ride sponsored by a local motorcycle-riders organization generated more than $3,000 for the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Members of the local chapter of the American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Kansas organization sponsored the ride on Sunday, June 26.

Approximately 80 motorcycle riders participated in the event, which ABATE has sponsored for 30 years.

On Thursday morning, ABATE members presented La Manda Broyles, executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, with a check for $3,269.

ABATE members said this was the largest ride in several years.

