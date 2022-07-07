Advertisement

ABATE motorcycle ride nets more than $3,000 for Topeka Rescue Mission

Members of the American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Kansas organization presented a check...
Members of the American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Kansas organization presented a check for $3,269 to La Manda Broyles, center, executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, during a brief ceremony Thursday morning at the mission's Children's Palace, 601 N.W. Harrison.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual charity ride sponsored by a local motorcycle-riders organization generated more than $3,000 for the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Members of the local chapter of the American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Kansas organization sponsored the ride on Sunday, June 26.

Approximately 80 motorcycle riders participated in the event, which ABATE has sponsored for 30 years.

On Thursday morning, ABATE members presented La Manda Broyles, executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, with a check for $3,269.

ABATE members said this was the largest ride in several years.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty
Officers with the Topeka Police Department arrest Michael Dominguez (left), Daniel Arredondo...
Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka
Jeremiah Kendrick
Colorado man wanted for murder arrested in Wabaunsee Co.

Latest News

(File)
Topeka man arrested for Nebraska motel robbery, assault
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son
Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
FILE
Burlington Police see rise in ‘unconventional vehicles’ amid high gas prices