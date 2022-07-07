Advertisement

9-year-old boy drowns in apartment pool, police say

A 9-year-old boy drowned in a California apartment pool Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (Gray News) – A 9-year-old boy drowned in an apartment pool in California, according to police.

The Mountain View Police Department said dispatchers received a call Wednesday afternoon about a child who was found unresponsive in the pool.

While officers were on their way to the scene, the caller provided CPR to the boy until help arrived.

Police said the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to understand the circumstances of what happened.

“I am devastated about this case,” Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung wrote in a Facebook post. “We are all thinking about the family tonight.”

The child’s identity has not been released, and police did not provide further details.

Mountain View is about 15 miles west of San Jose, California.

