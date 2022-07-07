4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children were removed from two homes after three adults and two teens were arrested in connection to an ongoing juvenile drug ring investigation in Saint George.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, the Saint George Police Department says two search warrants were simultaneously served at 107 N Lincoln St. and 215 Kelly Ln.

Officers noted that the warrants were served in connection to an ongoing investigation into the distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possibly fentanyl to teenagers throughout Pottawatomie Co.

According to SGPD, adults in the case are alleged to have used teens to distribute the illegal drugs on their behalf with small children present in both homes.

SGPD said five residents were arrested as a result of the search warrants:

Dixie Rose Martin, 44, of Saint George Aggravated Endangering of a Child Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct Possession of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession of Opiates Possession of Depressants No Kansas Drug Tax Stamp

Adam Scot Tirak, 17, of Saint George Possession of Marijuana Endangering a Child

Kaley Rena Hamilton, 30, of Saint George Distribution of Marijuana Possession of Marijuana Possession of a Stimulant Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Aggravated Endangering of a Child Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct No Kansas Drug Tax Stamp

Wesley Darell Cook, 23, of Saint George Possession of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aison Anderson Rodney, 18, of Saint George Possession of Marijuana Endangering a Child



Officers indicated that Rodney and Tirak were both released to a family member after questioning by law enforcement. The rest were booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail.

Officers also said that Martin, Hamilton and Cook are all being held without bond pending their first court appearance.

In addition to the arrests, SGPD noted that four children were also removed from both homes and placed into the care of the State of Kansas.

Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022. (Saint George Police Department)

SGPD also said it would like to thank the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Junction City Police Department for their help with a significant amount of manpower needed in the execution of the warrants.

Officers noted that the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected. Anybody with information about the crimes should call SGPD at 785-494-2556.

