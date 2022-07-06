Wichita man killed in head-on collision

HARPER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita, Kansas man was killed Tuesday after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Kansas Highway 2, just south of NE 140 Rd. in Harper County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jimmy Anderson, 58, was driving his SUV northeast on K2 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck a semi-truck head on. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch, and Anderson was killed from the accident.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered no apparent injuries according to officials.

The highway was closed for several hours while emergency services and first responders worked the scene.

