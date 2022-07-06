Wichita man arrested in Topeka for drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was arrested in Topeka on Tuesday after Topeka Police located narcotics and firearms in his vehicle following a traffic stop.

According to the TPD, Adam Garcia, 27 was pulled over in the 700 block of SW Fillmore. They said during the course of the traffic stop, officers located cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say Garcia was transported to the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections for a total of eight charges, which include distribution of heroin, distribution of certain stimulants, driving without headlights, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

