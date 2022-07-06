Advertisement

Wichita man arrested in Topeka for drugs

Adam Garcia
Adam Garcia(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was arrested in Topeka on Tuesday after Topeka Police located narcotics and firearms in his vehicle following a traffic stop.

According to the TPD, Adam Garcia, 27 was pulled over in the 700 block of SW Fillmore. They said during the course of the traffic stop, officers located cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say Garcia was transported to the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections for a total of eight charges, which include distribution of heroin, distribution of certain stimulants, driving without headlights, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
TPD identifies 39-year-old Topeka man killed in overnight shooting
A fireball from the initial wreckage of the major crash on I-435 in Kansas City on Tuesday...
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-435 in Kansas City
Wreck on I-470 over 37th St.
Bystanders pull driver from wreck that closed part of Turnpike through SE Topeka
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty

Latest News

Live at Five
Leaders from the Stormont Vail Events Center and Shawnee County Parks and Rec presented their...
Shawnee Co. Commissioners hear budget proposals for Parks and Rec, Stormont Vail Events Center
A Wichita man was killed Tuesday after a head-on collision with a semi-truck.
Wichita man killed in head-on collision
Riley County Police officers search for 14-year-old Eric, missing since July 2, 2022.
MISSING: RCPD searches for missing 14-year-old