Wichita among top cities to benefit from medical-debt credit report change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita is among the top quarter of cities that could benefit the most from the recently announced medical-debt credit report changes.

With recent changes by credit bureaus expected to eliminate about 70% of medical collections debt tradelines from consumer credit reports, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Cities Benefiting Most & Least From Medical-Debt Credit Report Changes.

To see which cities have benefited the most and least from the new changes, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities across four metrics with the use of TransUnion data. It said data sets range from the share of people with medical-collections debt balances under $500 to the share of those with medical debt less than one year old.

According to the study, Wichita ranked among the top quarter of cities with the most benefit from the changes. Wichita ranked 25th overall with a total score of 65.07 with a rank of 29 for residents with medical collections debt, a rank of 29 for residents with medical collections accounts that have a balance below $50, a rank of 19 for residents who have at least one paid off medical collections tradeline and a rank of 41 for residents with medical debt less than one-year-old.

The study ranked Kansas City, Mo., within the top 100 with an overall rank of 57 and a total score of 45.75. It ranked 47th for residents who have medical collections debt, 48th for those who have medical collections accounts with a starting balance below $500, 73rd for those who have at least one paid-off medical collections tradeline and 60th for those who have medical debt less than a year old.

Lastly, Overland Park residents seem to get some of the fewest benefits from the changes in the Sunflower State with an overall rank of 115 and a total score of 23.64. The study found that the suburb ranked 129th for those who have medical collections debt, 124th for those who have medical collections accounts that have a starting balance below $500, 72nd for those who have at least one paid-off medical collections tradeline and 100th for those with medical debt less than one year old.

The study found the cities with the most benefit from the changes are as follows:

Norfolk, Va. Newport News, Va. Gulfport, Miss. Huntington, W.V. Amarillo, Texas

The study also found the cities with the least benefit from the changes are as follows:

New York, N.Y. St. Paul, Minn. San Francisco, Cali. Minneapolis, Minn. Fremont, Cali.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

