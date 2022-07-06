Wednesday forecast: Morning showers, afternoon heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unsettled weather pattern continues the rest of the week with extreme heat for 2 more days before a relatively cooler day to end the week on Friday.

We’re monitoring two cold fronts in the next 8 days that will bring highs down from the mid 90s to upper 80s-low 90s. The first one will be Thursday night with the other one Monday night.

This of course will bring storm chances both time frames but also a couple other chances for rain mainly at night possibly lingering in the morning hours. One factor that may keep temperatures slightly cooler is cloud cover lingering longer than expected on a particular day especially today and tomorrow where highs could potentially remain in the low-mid 90s vs reaching the mid-upper 90s. Regardless it’ll still be humid so heat indices will still range 100-110 through Thursday.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Few showers/storms mainly in the morning north of I-70 with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Slight chance of storms redeveloping after 6pm. Highs in the 90s. Winds E/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the 70s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Few lingering showers/storms in the morning otherwise a mix of sun and clouds again in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s for most with upper 80s possible near the Nebraska border. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Another round of storms moves through Thursday night and as of right now will keep the chance of rain in on Friday however confidence is low on how long rain lingers into the day so this will be adjusted as we get closer. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Temperatures briefly heat back up Sunday and Monday with highs more in the mid 90s before cooling back down in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. The more seasonal temperatures are expected to last through next Friday as well which means Monday will be the hottest day of next work week.

Taking Action:

Extreme heat remains the #1 concern through tomorrow. Make sure you’re hydrated with plenty of water, wear sunscreen. Keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. Heat indices for most of this week will be 100-110. Most of the storm chances will continue to be at night but may linger in the morning hours each day through Friday. Not to the point you need to cancel outdoor plans but check the radar before heading out to see if you do have to alter plans.

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly Wednesday evening/overnight, low chance this morning (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms any time Thursday but especially Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

