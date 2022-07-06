Topeka residents not overly concerned with pedestrians in roadway, providing they don’t get ‘too aggressive’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It isn’t uncommon to see pedestrians on median strips at Topeka intersections soliciting donations from motorists.

But such activity is illegal at about 23 intersections in the capital city.

Among them are S.W. 29th and Topeka Boulevard; S.W. 21st and Gage; S.W. Huntoon and Fairlawn; and S.W. 17th and Wanamaker.

According to the city of Topeka, the ordinance passed in 2020 addressed a large number of crashes and the possibility that distracted driving contributed to some of those collisions at these intersections.

According to city code, pedestrians are increasingly using highways and roadways in ways for which the roads weren’t designed or intended.

These uses include approaching vehicles when stopped or in use or staying on medians and in the public right-of-way for purposes other than crossing the highway.

These activities create safety hazards for pedestrians and distract drivers, making vehicle crashes more likely.

City officials tell 13 NEWS they’ve not received a large increase in the number of citizen complaints about pedestrians in the roadway in recent weeks.

Topeka police enforce the ordinance and can tell violators they must leave the intersection. Violators also can face fines of up to $499 and up to 30 days in jail.

This past week, police told pedestrians soliciting funds at S.W. 29th and Topeka Boulevard they needed to get out of the intersection.

The individuals then went about three blocks east to 29th and S. Kansas Avenue, where they continued to solicit funds.

While it was against city ordinance for the individuals to be in the intersection of S.W. 29th and Topeka Boulevard, it wasn’t a violation of city ordinance for them to be at 29th and S. Kansas Avenue.

Some Topeka residents say they’re not overly concerned with pedestrians in the roadway, providing they don’t become too aggressive when soliciting funds.

“Honestly, it doesn’t bother me too much, except if they start approaching my vehicle and demanding more than asking,” said Bob Krische, of Topeka. “Then I have a problem with it. Other than that, I don’t really care too much.”

Aleksa Kent, of Topeka, said she doesn’t see a major problem with pedestrians in the roadway.

“As long as they’re not aggressive, I mean, I’ll help them out if I can,” she said. “But for the most part, I just keep my windows up and mind my business.”

According to the city of Topeka’s website, intersections where pedestrian activity is restricted include:

• S.W. 5th and Topeka Boulevard

• S.W. 12th and Jackson

• S.W. 6th and Orchard

• S.W. 8th and Topeka Boulevard

• S.W. 10th and Topeka Boulevard

• S.W. Huntoon and Gage

• S.W. 21st and Fairlawn

• S.W. 6th and Topeka Boulevard

• S.W. 10th and Lane

• S.E. 21st and Adams

• S.W. 29th and Fairlawn

• S.W. 21st and Gage

• S.W. 6th and Gage

• S.W. 21st and Wanamaker

• S.W. 17th and Wanamaker

• S.W. Huntoon and Fairlawn

• S.E. 15th and Adams

• S.W. 29th and Gage

• S.W. 29th and Topeka

• S.W. 21st and Washburn

• S.W. 29th and Wanamaker

• S.W. 21st and Topeka Boulevard

• S.W. 17th and Oakley

