Topeka hospital reports jump in COVID-positive patients

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka hospital reports a jump this week in the number of patients with COVID who are hospitalized.

In an update Tuesday, Stormont Vail said it has 19 COVID-positive patients. They say the number is up from five patients a week ago. Of the recent hospital admissions, Stormont said 77 percent are patients who are unvaccinated or had last dose/booster more than six months ago.

In addition, Stormont’s percent of COVID tests coming back positive topped 31 percent this week, up from 24 percent last week.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka says their COVID patient numbers have been stable, with four Tuesday, though they are seeing a slight uptick in positivity rates.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment releases its weekly COVID update Wednesday, which could indicated whether this is part of a larger trend, or an isolated bump. Last week’s update reflected a small but steady increase in daily new COVID cases. However, hospitalizations remained low.

