Topeka City Council hears from community, discusses policing recommendations ahead of vote next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council Tuesday night went over the recommendations submitted by the Community and Police Relations Committee.

Christina Valdivia-Alcala voiced the biggest pushback, urging the governing body to take more time before voting on the recommendations next week.

Fellow Councilmember Spencer Duncan praised the work done by the committee. He urged the council not to overlook what has been put in front of them. Brett Kell also suggested the council move forward as to not lose momentum and encouraged the body to revisit the matter periodically.

Members of the public also spoke; bringing concerns over the Independent Police Auditor, chokeholds, and establishing a timeframe for implementing the change.

To watch the city council meetings, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.