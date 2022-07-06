Advertisement

Topeka City Council hears from community, discusses policing recommendations ahead of vote next week

From left, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, Mayor Mike Padilla and city councilwomen Sylvia...
From left, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, Mayor Mike Padilla and city councilwomen Sylvia Ortiz and Karen Hiller at City Hall go over recommendations of the police-community relations report that will be taken up by the city council at its meetings on July 5 and 12.(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council Tuesday night went over the recommendations submitted by the Community and Police Relations Committee.

Christina Valdivia-Alcala voiced the biggest pushback, urging the governing body to take more time before voting on the recommendations next week.

Fellow Councilmember Spencer Duncan praised the work done by the committee. He urged the council not to overlook what has been put in front of them. Brett Kell also suggested the council move forward as to not lose momentum and encouraged the body to revisit the matter periodically.

Members of the public also spoke; bringing concerns over the Independent Police Auditor, chokeholds, and establishing a timeframe for implementing the change.

To watch the city council meetings, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
TPD identifies 39-year-old Topeka man killed in overnight shooting
Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
A fireball from the initial wreckage of the major crash on I-435 in Kansas City on Tuesday...
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-435 in Kansas City
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday

Latest News

There over 1000 speed citations given over the holiday weekend according to the Kansas Highway...
18 DUI arrests over holiday weekend, according to KHP
Topeka hospital reports jump in COVID-positive patients
A Council Grove restaurant gives its customers both a meal and a look at history.
FORK IN THE ROAD: Get a taste of history at Trail Days Café and Museum
Motorcyclist injured in Pottawatomie Co. crash