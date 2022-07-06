Advertisement

TICKETS ONLY: Maple Hill police suspend traffic warnings in July

FILE - Traffic stop
FILE - Traffic stop(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MAPLE HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - Maple Hill police officers will not issue traffic warnings during the month of July, only tickets for observed violations.

The Maple Hill Police Department says between July 1 and 31, officers will join its annual Traffic Offence Enforcement Campaign. During this time, it said warnings for traffic offenses within city limits will be suspended. This means only tickets will be issued.

Officers have urged residents to obey all posted traffic signs to avoid a ticket as the department has received various reports of excessive speeding, stop sign violations and seat belt non-compliance.

If stopped in the city limits of Maple Hill in July for an observed traffic violation, officers said drivers will be cited.

