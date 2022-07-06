Shawnee Co. Commissioners hear budget proposals for Parks and Rec, Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners heard budget proposals from two more county entities.

Leaders from the Stormont Vail Events Center and Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec presented their budget requests Wednesday.

Parks Director Tim Laurent told commissioners his department needs a four percent increase over its current budget.

Laurent says the extra funding is primarily needed for personnel, contracting outside services, and increased fuel costs. He says that will also allow the Parks Department to afford projects down the road.

“Our Capital Improvement requests and projects we would like to see bonded,” Laurent said. “By and large, we feel like we get good support from the county and we’re looking forward to improving all of our parks and our community centers.”

Stormont Vail Events Center General Manager Kellen Seitz said their budget is looking very similar to last year’s, with little change. Seitz says they are looking forward to booking enough events to take full advantage of the newly renovated Events Center’s.

