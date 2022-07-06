Advertisement

SCP+R to check on a potential dam leak at the Gage Park pond

Parks and Rec Director says there is no need to be alarmed
Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. is looking into a potential leak in the dam at the Gage Park pond.

On a sidewalk on the side of the dam is currently covered with water, causing worry for a small leak.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Laurent, says it is not certain at this time what caused the leak to intensify, but he also said this is not the first time the dam had a leak.

“We went in and repaired it and it essentially moved to another area,” Laurent said. “We are going to take some core samples to find out what that dam was constructed of, how it was built, and what is the best course moving forward to stop the leaks,”

However, Laurent also wants to assure the public that there is no cause for alarm right now, but the department wants to ensure the leak does not become worse and risk the safety of others.

“Everyone that I talk to about is quick to tell me “Tim, all dams leak,” so we are okay with a little leaking, but we just do not want to see it getting any worse than it is now.”

