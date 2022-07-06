Riley Co. remains in High COVID category with 87 new cases, 3 hospitalizations

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County remains in the High COVID-19 incidence category with 87 new cases and three hospitalizations reported.

Riley County says for the week of June 25, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. It said the Incidence Rate was also recorded at 117.2 cases per 100,000 residents, maintaining the county’s high incidence category status.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan also said it is now caring for three COVID-positive patients. However, no additional deaths have been reported.

The County noted that the total number of residents who have perished due to the virus remains at 89. There have been a total of 14,170 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

