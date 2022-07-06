Advertisement

Report from state eviction committee focuses on making practices known

FILE - Eviction notice
By Sarah Motter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first report for the Supreme Court’s Committee on Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings focuses on making eviction practices known.

The Kansas Supreme Court says on Wednesday, July 6, that the Ad Hoc Committee on Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings delivered its first report, which it approved to move forward with some short-term recommendations.

“I am grateful for the committee’s dedication and ability to work together on difficult issues impacting both landlords and tenants,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “I look forward to their continued efforts to improve procedural fairness for all parties in eviction cases.”

The Court said the Committee’s 29-page document details existing eviction laws, current eviction practices and fluctuations in eviction numbers in key areas of the Sunflower State as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court also noted that the report identifies challenges faced, opportunities to address those challenges, as well as short- and long-term recommendations to improve the overall process.

The Court indicated that it approved the committee to continue its work and move forward with the following short-term recommendations:

  • Create videos to explain the eviction process
  • Develop reference material for judges on best practices in eviction proceedings
  • Amend forms to provide more information on the eviction process

The report notes that before the pandemic, there were 14,560 eviction cases filed each year. However, during FY21, there were 9,110 new cases filed - 5,450 cases fewer or a 37% decline. Of those 14,500+ eviction cases, it said 7,303 receive a default judgment while another 3,568 were dismissed due to procedural default by the property owner. Therefore, it indicated about 75% of eviction petitions are not decided on the merits of the case.

The Court said it created the committee in October 2021 to examine the process and develop best practices in order to lower the number of filings, expeditiously resolve pending cases and enhance housing stability.

Judge Sarah Warner of the Kansas Court of Appeals heads the committee as its chair, which includes Kansans with expertise in housing and evictions, including:

  • Landlord and tenant attorneys
  • Judges and court staff involved with eviction proceedings
  • Representatives from a housing authority, apartment association and an affordable housing services organization
  • A law school professor

To read the full report, click HERE.

