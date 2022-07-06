Rep. Davids visits Miami Co. on tour of her new Third Congressional District

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Shraice Davids met with Kansans in Miami Co. on Wednesday as part of the tour of her new Third Congressional District.

On Wednesday, July 6, U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says she visited Miami County as part of her tour of all five counties in the new Third Congressional District. She said she met with community members, business owners, farmers and ranchers to discuss how she can best help Kansans.

“I had a great day in Miami County talking to folks about the progress we’ve made–on infrastructure, on lowering costs for farmers and ranchers, and on helping our small businesses thrive,” said Davids. “Folks in Miami County are tired of the division and partisan games, and they want real, independent leadership that gets things done.”

Representative Davids said she toured the Miami Co. Airport, which was the recent recipient of a $450,000 grant from the bipartisan infrastructure law to improve runway safety and lighting. She said she worked across the aisle to pass this legislation as a member of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.

Rep. Davids also noted that the law has already started to aid several projects in the county - including plugging dangerous, abandoned oil and gas wells and identifying lead pipes that need to be removed.

Davids, who was recently appointed to the House Agriculture Committee, said she toured a local organic farm as well and met with over 40 Kansans about their top concerns. She said she visited with farmers outside Paola to hear their concerns and share what she has done to lower costs from fertilizer to freight.

Afterward, the Congresswoman said she spoke with Kansans about her work to make life more affordable in every community - not just Kansas.

Davids said the last stop on her tour was We B Smokin, which received federal pandemic relief aid, and met with owner Terry Bright. As a member of the House Small Business Committee, she said she has committed to aiding small businesses to grow and thrive across the district.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.