Precision Mazes creating 5-acre ‘Get Well Soon’ salute to Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez

EUDORA, Kan. (KCTV) - While Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez is on the mend from thumb surgery, one local company is creating a giant piece of crop art as a “get well soon” message and tribute to Royals fans.

Precision Mazes is cutting Salvy’s image into a wheat field near Eudora, Kansas.

“We are putting Salvador Perez out here,” Precision Mazes owner Rob Stouffer said. “One of our favorite players.”

On Tuesday, the Precision Mazes team completed their first full day of field work on the project. They plan to return Wednesday morning to continue completing their crop art creation.

The design is Stouffer and team’s latest nod to Kansas City sports. The project is being crafted in a Kansas field of harvested wheat.

“This is a good palette,” Stouffer said. “This is a great canvas.”

For more than 20 years, the local company has created corn mazes and crop art in fields of corn, soybean, and wheat around the country. They’ve also designed giant promotional messages in snow and even sand for the season two premier of Netflix’s show Outer Banks.

“Seeing artists have their work come to life, bigger than life,” Stouffer said.

KCTV5 News showed viewers Precision Mazes “Thanks Coach!” tribute to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and “KC Got Their Swagger Back” designs earlier this year. KCTV5 caught back up with the team for their latest project honoring Salvador Perez in a Royals fan’s field.

“We were originally trying to have this project ready for Opening Day but weather did not cooperate with us,” Stouffer said. “We thought we would do it at this at this time of the year in conjunction with him being selected as an All-Star and then he hurt his thumb a few weeks ago. So, we will consider this a ‘Get well soon, Salvy’ and welcome him back when his thumb is recovered.”

Stouffer says the creator of the Salvy Splash and 2015 World Series MVP has seen the crop art design.

“In spring training, he was able to see the work that we did and communicated back to us that he was pleased with it,” Stouffer said. “We are excited for him to see our work and hopefully his fans will get some excitement out of it.”

Precision Mazes is already looking forward to their next Kansas City sports themed project as Kansas City takes center stage for two huge hosting events.

“We would love to do something in conjunction with the NFL Draft that’s coming up and certainly the World Cup,” Stouffer said. “No better way to welcome the world to the Midwest than with a crop art piece.”

Until then, they hope Perez approves of his likeness etched into five acres of Kansas farmland.

“We are just rooting for him to get back on the field,” Stouffer said.

