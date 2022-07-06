MISSING: RCPD searches for missing 14-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for a 14-year-old who has been missing for nearly four days.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are searching for Eric, a 14-year-old last seen in the 1200 block of Yuma St. on July 2.

RCPD noted that Eric has brown eyes, and black hair with blonde highlighted tips. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

If anyone has seen Eric or knows where he may be, they should call Detective Shepard at 785-537-2112 ext. 2403 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

