Advertisement

Marshall questions USDA’s partnership borne with “openly-partisan” org.

FILE - Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)
FILE - Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has questioned the USDA on its partnership borne out of a new program with an “openly-partisan advocacy organization.”

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, July 6, he joined a letter led by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) to question U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s partnership with the United Farm Workers of America.

Marshall noted the letter also questioned the USDA’s implementation of the program which utilizes $65 million in American Rescue Plan funds to provide support for agricultural employers who implement robust health and safety standards to promote a safe and healthy working environment.

“Buried in the last paragraph of the announcement it is stated that USDA will “partner with the United Farm Workers of America (UFW) through a technical assistance cooperative agreement to inform USDA of the challenges faced by agricultural workers and to inform the development of the pilot program.” We have serious concerns about this partnership,” wrote the members.

“UFW is an openly partisan advocacy organization that has a long history of actively lobbying for drastic changes in agriculture labor policy at every level of government, including during the Biden Administration,” the members continued. “In fact, UFW is currently running an active grassroots campaign ‘demanding a thorough audit and investigation into the H-2A agriculture guest worker program’ calling the program, ‘modern-day slavery.’ Furthermore, while UFW claims to be the nation’s largest farmworkers’ union the reality is that UFW’s 5,512 members represent less than one-quarter of one percent of the country’s estimated 2.6 million farmworkers. For these reasons, we question UFW’s ability to accurately inform USDA of the challenges faced by farmworkers and provide objective technical assistance to develop the pilot program.”

United Farmworkers of America notes on its website that it considers itself a labor union.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
TPD identifies 39-year-old Topeka man killed in overnight shooting
A fireball from the initial wreckage of the major crash on I-435 in Kansas City on Tuesday...
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-435 in Kansas City
Wreck on I-470 over 37th St.
Bystanders pull driver from wreck that closed part of Turnpike through SE Topeka
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty

Latest News

FILE - Traffic stop
TICKETS ONLY: Maple Hill police suspend traffic warnings in July
The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.
Four firefighters released from hospital after structure collapse in Shawnee house fire
GO Topeka launched a digital database, called the “Kansas Innovation Dealroom,” to track the...
GO Topeka launches database to track, build local startup industry
Motorcycle accident
Junction City man rushed to hospital after motorcycle entangled in barbed-wire
Pedestrian-semi accident
Crews responding to report of vehicle-pedestrian collision on turnpike in South Topeka