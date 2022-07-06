Marshall questions USDA’s partnership borne with “openly-partisan” org.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has questioned the USDA on its partnership borne out of a new program with an “openly-partisan advocacy organization.”

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, July 6, he joined a letter led by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) to question U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s partnership with the United Farm Workers of America.

Marshall noted the letter also questioned the USDA’s implementation of the program which utilizes $65 million in American Rescue Plan funds to provide support for agricultural employers who implement robust health and safety standards to promote a safe and healthy working environment.

“Buried in the last paragraph of the announcement it is stated that USDA will “partner with the United Farm Workers of America (UFW) through a technical assistance cooperative agreement to inform USDA of the challenges faced by agricultural workers and to inform the development of the pilot program.” We have serious concerns about this partnership,” wrote the members.

“UFW is an openly partisan advocacy organization that has a long history of actively lobbying for drastic changes in agriculture labor policy at every level of government, including during the Biden Administration,” the members continued. “In fact, UFW is currently running an active grassroots campaign ‘demanding a thorough audit and investigation into the H-2A agriculture guest worker program’ calling the program, ‘modern-day slavery.’ Furthermore, while UFW claims to be the nation’s largest farmworkers’ union the reality is that UFW’s 5,512 members represent less than one-quarter of one percent of the country’s estimated 2.6 million farmworkers. For these reasons, we question UFW’s ability to accurately inform USDA of the challenges faced by farmworkers and provide objective technical assistance to develop the pilot program.”

United Farmworkers of America notes on its website that it considers itself a labor union.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.