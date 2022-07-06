Manhattan shelter to adopt out pets for $5 or less in July

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Empty the Shelters event will reduce adoption fees at the Manhattan shelter to $5 or less for 20 whole days in July.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation says shelters across the nation are in crisis with overcrowded kennels and other obstacles which has prompted a national call for adoption.

BISSELL said its focus is to “Empty the Shelters” with sponsored reduced adoption fees of $5 or less during the longest-ever national summer Empty the Shelters adoption event.

The foundation noted that the event will run for 20 whole days at the T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan as well as for more than 250 other shelters that will join the lifesaving effort.

Pets will be up for adoption for $5 or less between July 11 and 31 at the Manhattan shelter at 605 Levee Dr. by appointment only from 1 - 5 p.m., and the Manhattan Petsmart on July 13 and 17 from 12 - 3 p.m.

BISSELL indicated that the effort has helped more than 96,000 pets find forever homes.

