Manhattan man arrested after $700 in damage caused to woman’s iPhone
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested on Tuesday after it was reported he damaged a woman’s iPhone costing her about $700.
Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Riley Co. Police Department says officers filed a report for criminal damage to property connected to a domestic-related incident.
Officers said Brian Lovgren, 34, of Manhattan, was arrested after a 62-year-old woman reported that he had allegedly damaged her iPhone and planter.
RCPD noted that the total cost of the damage was estimated at $700.
Lovgren is no longer confined to the Riley Co. Jail after his $2,000 bond was posted.
