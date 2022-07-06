Magistrate judge position in Kansas county to flip to district judge division

PHILLIPS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A magistrate judge position in Phillips Co. will be converted to a district judge division in order to better handle the county’s caseload.

The Kansas Supreme Court says Chief Justice Marla Luckert recently signed an executive order which created a new district judge division in the 17th Judicial District effective July 10.

The Court noted that Administrative Order 2022-JA-060 converts district magistrate judge position number 5 in Phillips Co. into new district judge division number 2. It said the 17th Judicial District includes Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips and Smith counties.

Currently, the Court indicated the district has one district judge division and six district magistrate positions. After the order takes effect, the district will have two district judge divisions and five magistrate judge positions.

Luckert said the Court considered various factors when it came to the decision to convert the magistrate judge position to a district judge division - including caseload data, population, attorney registration figures and the distance between Phillipsburg and other county seats in the district.

“We continually evaluate case filings and judge workloads to verify our courts are able to quickly and effectively process cases in service to our communities,” Luckert said. “We appreciate the Kansas Legislature also recognized this change was necessary and provided funding to support it.”

The Court noted that the 17th district is one of three 6-county districts with only one district judge division. It said the 12th and 24th judicial districts are the other two.

Currently, the Court also indicated the distribution of judges in the district is one district magistrate judge position per county and one district judge division for the entire district. By statute, it said some cases are required to be heard by a district judge, so scheduling proceedings, hearings and trials have become increasingly difficult for the single district judge to manage.

The Court said the one judge is also the district’s chief judge - a situation that also exists in the 12th and 24th districts. It said a chief judge has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court on top of their regular judge duties.

State law allows the Supreme Court to convert a magistrate judge position to a district judge division if deemed necessary to effectively speed up the business of the court. It said the conversion can happen when a magistrate judge dies, resigns, retires or is removed from office.

In this case, the Court said Judge Paula Hofaker has notified it of her intention to resign from district magistrate judge position number 5 in Phillips Co. effective July 8.

State law requires district judges to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice and engaged in Kansas for at least five years.

The Court noted that the resident chosen to fill the new division will be required to live in Phillips Co. at the time of taking office and while holding it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.