KU’s Chatzileonti to compete in FIBA European Championship
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas women’s basketball player looks to cash in on some hardware.
Ioanna Chatzileonti will compete in the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship. She won the MVP when she was a part of the U16 squad.
Chatzileonti enters her junior year this coming season as she averaged just under 10 points a game and 5.6 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team with 26 blocks last season
The tournament will run through July 9 through the 17th in Skopje.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.