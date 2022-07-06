KU’s Chatzileonti to compete in FIBA European Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas women’s basketball player looks to cash in on some hardware.

Ioanna Chatzileonti will compete in the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship. She won the MVP when she was a part of the U16 squad.

Chatzileonti enters her junior year this coming season as she averaged just under 10 points a game and 5.6 rebounds per game while ranking second on the team with 26 blocks last season

The tournament will run through July 9 through the 17th in Skopje.

