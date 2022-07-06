Kansans found to pay fourth-lowet energy bills in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study has found that Kansans pay the fourth-lowest energy bills in the nation - and the lowest for the price of gasoline.

With around 27% of American homes having had setbacks in meeting their energy needs, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States - and Kansas is seemingly pretty efficient.

To better understand energy costs relative to locations in the nation, WalletHub said analysts compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., with the use of a special formula which accounts for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

According to the study, the Sunflower State ranked 48th overall, which means it is the fourth-least energy-expensive state. Kansans tend to pay an average of $396 per month on their energy bills. Residents also pay about $127 per month for electricity - 29th in the nation - $66 per month for natural gas - 30th in the nation - $188 for motor fuel - 29th in the nation - and $14 for home heating oil - 44th in the nation.

The report also found that Kansas had the 19th highest price of electricity, the 34th-highest price of natural gas and the 49th highest price of motor fuel. The state also ranked 29th for Electricity Consumption per Consumer, 20th for Natural Gas Consumption per Consumer and 20th for Motor Fuel Consumption per Driver.

The only state in the Midwest found to have lower energy costs was Kansas’ neighbor to the north - Nebraska. Residents were found to pay about $390 per month in total energy costs with $123 of that headed to electricity - 31st - $55 headed to natural gas - 45th - $186 headed to motor fuel - 33rd - and $26 headed to home heating oil - 38th.

The report also ranked Oklahoma as the state with the sixth-highest energy costs, Colorado as the state with the 16th highest and Missouri as the state with the 33rd highest.

The states with the highest energy bills are as follows:

Wyoming - $738 per month Alaska - $625 per month North Dakota - $611 per month Connecticut - $611 per month Massachusetts - $577 per month

The locations with the lowest energy bills are as follows:

Washington, D.C. - $277 per month New Mexico - $377 per month Nebraska - $390 per month Kansas - $396 per month Arizona - $403 per month

The study also found that Oklahoma had the fourth-lowest electricity price. Meanwhile, Colorado tied with Montana for the fifth-lowest natural gas prices. Kansas had the third-lowest price for gasoline while Oklahoma had the lowest and Missouri had the third-highest motor fuel consumption per driver. Nebraska was found to have the second-lowest home heating oil price and Colorado was found to have the third-highest home heating oil consumption per consumer. \

For more information or to see where other states rank, click HERE.

