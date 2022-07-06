Junction City man rushed to hospital after motorcycle entangled in barbed-wire

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday evening after his motorcycle got entangled in a barbed-wire fence following an accident.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, deputies were called to the 9000 block of J Hill Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle injury accident.

When deputies arrived, they said they learned that Alton R. Livingston, of Junction City, was headed southwest on his 2018 Indian Roadmaster left the roadway and hit a barbed-wire fence.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Livingston was rushed to the hospital and the bike was removed from the scene by his family.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.