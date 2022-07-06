GO Topeka launches database to track, build local startup industry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka launched a digital database, called the “Kansas Innovation Dealroom,” to track the entrepreneurial startup activity in the area.

According to GO Topeka, the platform can be used by company founders, stakeholders, venture capital firms, scaleups, and startups, to build investments and connections with one another.

The database will first look at the date and content in the Topeka area and will continue to build over time, but eventually, the database is expected to expand to the Manhattan region later in 2022. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and K-State Innovation Partners will collaborate with GO Topeka to boost the startup database.

According to Stephanie Moran, GO Topeka’s Senior VP of Innovation, by partnering with Manhattan, the region becomes more of a hot spot for entrepreneurs.

“We are looking for a regional innovation hub, and so, we would like to bring in all the neighboring communities, partner with them, as we build out a support ecosystem for innovation, entrepreneurship, scaleups, and startups,” said Moran.

Moran continued by saying that improving the innovation industry in the area, would attract others to bring business to Northeast Kansas.

“What it shows them is that Topeka has a strong ecosystem for supporting startups and entrepreneurs. What we are looking to do is we have a lot of great businesses in the region who are here to support, and we want to showcase that,” continued Moran.

The database launch was announced on Wednesday at the future site of the Innovation Center campus located at 635 S Kansas Ave.

“This is the innovation center,” Moran said. “We are finalizing plans with the historic preservation offices at both the state and national level. As those are being finalized, we are also looking for tenants who are interested in the facility. Now is a great time to get in, you can get in on the build-out, and put in some specks if you are wanting to come in and lease out a space in the building.”

The database is already online, click here to view the platform.

