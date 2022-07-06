Advertisement

Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty

Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday, July 2, 2022.(Saint Marys Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services have been set for the Saint Marys police officer who died on duty July 2, 2022.

According to an obituary, a visitation for Officer Mark Lamberson will be held July 11 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Piper Funeral Home in Saint Marys. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday morning at St. Marys high school from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

According to his obituary, Officer Lamberson was 45 years old and leaves behind a wife and two children.

Lamberson was born in Weinheim, Germany. He graduated from Manhattan high school and attended Kansas State University.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s office responded to Mt. Calvary Cemetery, which is located northeast of Saint Marys around 4 p.m. Saturday, the apparent location of Lamberson’s death. Officials tell 13 NEWS no foul play is suspected.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances around Lamberson’s death, but have yet to release any of their initial findings.

A memorial fund has been set up for Lamberson’s family. Donations can be made at Community First Bank, 215 S. Seth Child Rd., Manhattan, KS: C/O FOB Lodge 17/SMPD.

