Four firefighters hospitalized after structure collapse in Shawnee house fire

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Shawnee reported four firefighters were recovering in a hospital following a house fire Tuesday night.

Update on four Shawnee firefighters

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

During a house fire near Grove and Silverheel streets just after 9 p.m., there was a collapse while firefighters were in the home, the city stated.

The four firefighters were taken to a hospital, and “are in stable condition,” according to the Shawnee city government.

A fifth firefighter was also treated at the scene.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

