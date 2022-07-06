Former Wamego Police Chief is still looking for answers following his termination

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Supporters of former Police Chief Michael Baker turned out again this week for the Wamego City Council meeting.

”To fire him like you, just isn’t a win in my book.”

“I pray that you guys make the best decision for him and the City of Wamego.”

Baker told the council his last encounter with the city was frustrating.

”I had a grievance hearing last Friday and I wasn’t even able to provide or ask questions to my witnesses there was no process. The whole process from the time I was suspended to the time I received a letter last Friday saying the board has agreed with the city managers findings, which the city manager has not provided,” said Baker.

Baker says, after nearly 40 years serving the city, he would like the council to acknowledge the situation.

”They could contact me and be like “I hear what you are saying this is what we are looking at” this is what we’re saying or something, I don’t know where they’re at I haven’t been contacted by any of the council,” he said.

Baker and several others attendees said lack of communication from city manager, Stacey Eichem is one of the issues.

”Whether it be now or next week or next month, it would be nice if she brought out exactly how the protocol goes,” said one community member.

t”There is no ground supporting the allegations whats so ever, not one lick of evidence,” said Baker.

The council said they would not comment on personal matters in a public setting.

