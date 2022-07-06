Advertisement

Former Wamego Police Chief is still looking for answers following his termination

Update on Former Wamego Police Chief
By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Supporters of former Police Chief Michael Baker turned out again this week for the Wamego City Council meeting.

”To fire him like you, just isn’t a win in my book.”

“I pray that you guys make the best decision for him and the City of Wamego.”

Baker told the council his last encounter with the city was frustrating.

”I had a grievance hearing last Friday and I wasn’t even able to provide or ask questions to my witnesses there was no process. The whole process from the time I was suspended to the time I received a letter last Friday saying the board has agreed with the city managers findings, which the city manager has not provided,” said Baker.

Baker says, after nearly 40 years serving the city, he would like the council to acknowledge the situation.

”They could contact me and be like “I hear what you are saying this is what we are looking at” this is what we’re saying or something, I don’t know where they’re at I haven’t been contacted by any of the council,” he said.

Baker and several others attendees said lack of communication from city manager, Stacey Eichem is one of the issues.

”Whether it be now or next week or next month, it would be nice if she brought out exactly how the protocol goes,” said one community member.

t”There is no ground supporting the allegations whats so ever, not one lick of evidence,” said Baker.

The council said they would not comment on personal matters in a public setting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
TPD identifies 39-year-old Topeka man killed in overnight shooting
Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
A fireball from the initial wreckage of the major crash on I-435 in Kansas City on Tuesday...
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-435 in Kansas City
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday

Latest News

Good Kid - Claire Whitmore
Good Kid - Claire Whitmore
Update on Former Wamego Police Chief
Update on Former Wamego Police Chief
Topeka City Council hears from community
Topeka City Council discusses policing recommendations ahead of vote next week
Topeka hospital reports jump in COVID-positive patients
Topeka hospital reports jump in COVID-positive patients