Flags ordered to fly half-staff to honor fallen Saint Marys Police officer

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order 20-30 she has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, July 12, to honor fallen Officer Mark Lamberson, of the Saint Marys Police Department.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Mark Lamberson, a valued member of the Saint Marys Police Department,” Gov. Kelly said. “My thoughts are with Officer Lamberson’s family and the entire Saint Marys community as they mourn his loss.”

Lamberson died unexpectedly while on duty on July 2 and his funeral services will be held on July 11 and 12.

Kelly noted that Lamberson started to serve the people of Saint Marys in 2013. He will be interred during services held on July 12.

