Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Methamphetamine and marijuana found in a home near downtown Topeka have landed three residents behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department says on July 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 300 block of SW Harrison in relation to an ongoing investigation.

As the warrant was executed, TPD said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Officers indicated that the following suspects were booked into jail:

Michael T. Dominguez, 46 - Distribution of certain stimulants within 1,000 feet of a school Distribution of opiates, opium, narcotics Distribution of marijuana criminal possession of a firearm Unlawfully acquiring proceeds from a drug transaction Drug tax stamp Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution Driving on a suspended license

Daniel Arredondo, 52 - Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia

Garciela Hernandez, 37 - Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia



