Crews responding to report of vehicle-pedestrian collision on turnpike in south Topeka
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision Wednesday morning on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka.
The collision was reported around 10:35 a.m. on westbound Interstate 470 on the turnpike near S.E. Indiana Avenue.
Initial reports indicated a semitrailer and pedestrian were involved in the collision.
This is a developing story.
