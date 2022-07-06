Advertisement

Crews responding to report of vehicle-pedestrian collision on turnpike in south Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a vehicle-pedestrian collision Wednesday morning on...
Emergency crews were responding to a vehicle-pedestrian collision Wednesday morning on Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision Wednesday morning on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka.

The collision was reported around 10:35 a.m. on westbound Interstate 470 on the turnpike near S.E. Indiana Avenue.

Initial reports indicated a semitrailer and pedestrian were involved in the collision.

This is a developing story.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
TPD identifies 39-year-old Topeka man killed in overnight shooting
A fireball from the initial wreckage of the major crash on I-435 in Kansas City on Tuesday...
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-435 in Kansas City
Wreck on I-470 over 37th St.
Bystanders pull driver from wreck that closed part of Turnpike through SE Topeka
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka
One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in the 1600 block of S.W. 37th...
Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan shelter to adopt out pets for $5 or less in July
FILE
Wichita among top cities to benefit from medical-debt credit report change
FILE - Arrest
Manhattan man arrested after $700 in damage caused to woman’s iPhone
FILE
16 Emporia-area men chosen to help nonprofit fight domestic violence