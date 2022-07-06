Advertisement

Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A couple in South Florida has been arrested and charged with grand theft and for stealing a service dog.

Police say Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, texted a woman in the Florida Keys whose French bulldog, Sailor, had gone missing.

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.

The woman called police, and the couple was arrested at a mall in Miami on Monday.

They are charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and more.

Sailor was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
TPD identifies 39-year-old Topeka man killed in overnight shooting
A fireball from the initial wreckage of the major crash on I-435 in Kansas City on Tuesday...
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-435 in Kansas City
Wreck on I-470 over 37th St.
Bystanders pull driver from wreck that closed part of Turnpike through SE Topeka
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka
Mark Lamberson died while on duty as an officer for the Saint Marys Police Dept. on Saturday,...
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty

Latest News

City of Topeka Public Works and Utilities departments receive an APWA accreditation for the...
City of Topeka departments receive prestigious accreditation for fifth time
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Police said the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect fled to Madison, Wisconsin, and...
Official: July 4 suspect considered second shooting in Madison, Wisconsin
FILE
Country Stampede goers encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts