Country Stampede goers encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those headed to Country Stampede have been urged to sign up for Everbridge emergency alerts.

Shawnee County Emergency Management has encouraged those headed to Country Stampede on July 14, 15, or 16 at Heartland Motorsports Park, 7350 SW Topeka Blvd. to sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert system.

SCEM said staff will be on-site and on-call throughout the three-day event, however, those attending should still register for Everbridge Nixile Alerts to stay updated on emergency situations.

The Department noted that alerts are sent through a notification system that provides information to event attendees, first responders, workers and others. Anyone is able to sign up for the information via text with no address or contact information required.

To sign up for Everbridge Alerts:

To receive information to signup, text the word STAMPEDE22 to 888-777

To opt-out or stop receiving notices, text the word STOP to 888-777

The system will allow attendees to receive weather, safety, emergency traffic and concert information

Country Stampede goers are encouraged to sign up for Everbridge Emergency Alerts on July 6, 2022. (Country Stampede)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.