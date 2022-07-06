Advertisement

Council Grove man arrested after alleged battery, interference with officer

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man was booked into jail after the alleged battery of and interference with a law enforcement agent over the weekend.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, the Council Grove Police Department says officers saw a man with a felony warrant in the 10 block of E Main St.

Officers said they made contact with the man, identified as Jonathan heller, of Council Grove, and he was arrested.

Heller was booked into the Morris Co. Jail for:

  • Battery on a law enforcement officer
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Felony Interference with law enforcement
  • Disorderly conduct

After Heller’s arrest, officers said they gathered additional information and a search warrant for his home was obtained. Additional drug crimes are also pending following that part of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
TPD identifies 39-year-old Topeka man killed in overnight shooting
A fireball from the initial wreckage of the major crash on I-435 in Kansas City on Tuesday...
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-435 in Kansas City
Wreck on I-470 over 37th St.
Bystanders pull driver from wreck that closed part of Turnpike through SE Topeka
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka
One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in the 1600 block of S.W. 37th...
Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka

Latest News

Topeka drug bust
Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars
Mark Lamberson
Funeral services set for Saint Marys officer who died on duty
Officers with the Topeka Police Department arrest Michael Dominguez (left), Daniel Arredondo...
Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars
13 News This Morning At 6AM