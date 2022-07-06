Council Grove man arrested after alleged battery, interference with officer
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man was booked into jail after the alleged battery of and interference with a law enforcement agent over the weekend.
Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, the Council Grove Police Department says officers saw a man with a felony warrant in the 10 block of E Main St.
Officers said they made contact with the man, identified as Jonathan heller, of Council Grove, and he was arrested.
Heller was booked into the Morris Co. Jail for:
- Battery on a law enforcement officer
- Criminal damage to property
- Felony Interference with law enforcement
- Disorderly conduct
After Heller’s arrest, officers said they gathered additional information and a search warrant for his home was obtained. Additional drug crimes are also pending following that part of the investigation.
