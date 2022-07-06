Committee to discuss process to select two new Douglas Co. judges

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Nominating Commission for Douglas County will discuss the process to choose two new judges.

The Kansas Supreme Court says the Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission is set to meet via phone conference at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, to discuss the nomination process to fill two district judge positions.

The Court noted that one position will be created by the July 8 retirement of Judge Kay Huff and the other was among verified posts by an earlier order after the Legislature passed a bill to fund them.

The Seventh Judicial District includes Douglas Co.

The meeting will be open to the public. To listen along, call 1-866-705-2554 and enter guest passcode 895421.

The Court said a nominee for district judge is required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in it for at least five years, and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.