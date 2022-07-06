Advertisement

Colorado man wanted for murder arrested in Wabaunsee Co.

Jeremiah Kendrick
Jeremiah Kendrick(Vine Link)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man who was wanted for a Denver murder has been arrested in Wabaunsee Co.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office notified the public on Wednesday, July 6, that more than three weeks earlier, on June 20, deputies arrested Jeremiah Rashad Kendrick of Aurora, Co.

Kendrick was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail for possession of stolen property, obstruction, traffic violations and a Colorado warrant for murder.

CBS Colorado reports that Denver police were called to the area of 22nd and Arapahoe streets around 6 a.m. on the 20th. An adult female was reported to have been fatally shot.

During the investigation, DPD detectives said they identified Kendrick as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant the same day.

CBS reports that Kendrick had been pulled over for a traffic stop in Kansas, however, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office has not released details of the arrest.

