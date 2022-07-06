City of Topeka departments receive prestigious accreditation for fifth time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Public Works and Utilities Departments have been accredited by a prestigious association for the fifth time.

The City of Topeka says its Public Works and Utilities Departments were recently fully accredited by the American Public Works Association for the fifth time.

Through a five-step process, the City said the accreditation formally verifies and recognizes the departments are in full compliance with recommended management practices set forth in the APWA Public Works Management Practices Manual.

“The awarding of the APWA Accreditation reflects the dedication from all the staff toward continuous improvement and excellence. We are extremely proud to receive this honor. The staff of Public Works and Utilities are the reason we have received this prestigious APWA award. They demonstrate daily that their mission is to provide services and programs that contribute to making Topeka a great place to live, work and play,” said Utilities Director Braxton Copley.

According to the City, the accreditation will last four years with semi-annual updates required to show maintained compliance.

The City noted that the departments were first awarded accreditation in 2005.

In addition to Topeka, the City indicated that the other accredited agencies in the Sunflower State include Fairway, Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.