‘Bred out of control’: Dozens of rabbits rescued from KC-area home

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An animal rescue service specializing in bird service went outside of the cage for a recent operation, helping a house get its rabbit population under control.

Burge Bird Rescue, operated by Dr. Julie Burge, drove to a home in the Kansas City area where over the course of two and a half years, two rabbits turned into about 100.

The bunnies “had taken over almost every room of the home, while the owners spend most of their waking hours just trying to keep them fed and cleaned,” a Facebook post stated.

The process of spaying more than 50 females is underway to end the cycle of breeding.

