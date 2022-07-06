Beckler back in Topeka, ready for next step

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After qualifying for his first U.S. Open a couple of weeks ago, Topeka native Andrew Beckler is now working on his next goal.

Beckler says it’s been nice having a couple of weeks off to rest and spend time with family.

He told 13 Sports his experience at the U.S Open was incredible.

“It’s been awesome, I’ve learned a lot. It’s fun to share some stories and extra knowledge that I learned from the big boys on tour. It’s been cool, nice to be back. It’s been a wild whirlwind of two weeks. I’ve had some nice relaxing time at home with family, getting to practice and getting back to my schedule,” he said.

Beckler says there are some differences in every course, especially at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. He says he has to work on elevating the ball more because in Kansas he said he had to learn how to his the ball low.

“My biggest takeaway is that I can play out there and I’m glad I turned professional, not really sure I was going to but just nice to know I feel I belong out there and it takes time to get out there and so just keep going and keep doing what I’m doing,” he said.

Beckler says he plans on playing in a few mini tour events, some Monday qualifiers to try and get into some PGA Tour events and Q School (Qualifying School) in the fall. He says that will determine what’s next.

“I’d say I’ve accomplished a lot of my goals, I’d say, nothing has really changed. I’ve been working a little bit harder on my game because I do it full-time now. I’ve been doing what I’ve always done, just doing the simple things and sticking with it and staying true to who I am,” he said.

Beckler talked about having another fellow Topekan at the U.S Open, Gary Woodland, who won the U.S. Open in 2019. Woodland finished tied for tenth in this years tournament. He says Woodland has been phenomenal in helping him to the big stage and walking him through what it’s like.

“Gary has been so good to me, we’ve played a couple of rounds since we both got back from the U.S. Open. He’s been so encouraging and giving me advice and most importantly giving me his time just to hang out with him and to watch and learn from him,” he said.

Beckler says his next biggest goal is to make the PGA tour and then becoming one of the golfers in the world.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.