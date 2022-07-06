Advertisement

Barricaded suspect sets Junction City home on fire

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A barricaded suspect in Junction City attempted to elude police by allegedly setting a home on fire.

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Junction City Fire Department says crews were called to the 100 block of E 12th St. with reports of a fire.

As crews responded, they said the Junction City Police Department asked them to stage a scene as they had a suspect barricaded inside the burning building who had set it on fire.

Crews said E1 staged a block away. As they waited they could see the fire begin to spread through the building.

JCFD said PD was able to take the suspect into custody and crews were able to clear the single-story home for the response, which had been engulfed in flames. The fire had been venting from every window along one side of the home.

When crews found the house to be unoccupied, they said they focused the primary attack throughout the first floor and then began to pull the ceiling to see if the fire had spread to the attic.

JCFD noted that the suspect had been taken to Geary Community Hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns. They were released into police custody.

JCPD has not yet released the name of the suspect or information about the arrest or crimes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

