Amy Poehler-produced TV show selects KC as ‘first choice’ to film in this summer

FILE - In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Amy Poehler arrives at the &amp;quot;Parks and Recreation&amp;quot; 10th anniversary reunion during the 36th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles. Five years after audiences said goodbye to the show, the cast will reunite for NBC and Universal Television's all-original &amp;quot;A Parks and Recreation Special&amp;quot; to benefit Feeding America. The special is set to air Thursday, April 30. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(WKYT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you aren’t familiar with ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,’ by the end of the summer you may be.

The new Amy Poehler-produced TV show is coming to Kansas City and will begin filming in the coming months.

“We are so excited to come back to Kansas City to film our new series,” said Scout Productions’ David Collins and Michael Williams. “It was our first choice because we had such a great time on our last production. The support we received from the Kansas City Film Office and the City and its citizens was beyond amazing and makes it the perfect location for a first season show. Not to mention the barbecue!”

According to KC Film Office, which played a role in bringing the show to the City of Fountains, the show is based on Margareta Magnusson’s book by the same title, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.

It will feature hour-long episodes about people facing major crossroads and needing to get their houses and lives in order. A Swedish “Death Cleaner” comes in to organize the characters’ homes, lives, and relationships, allowing them to prepare for death while still enjoying life. The show will air on Peacock/NBC Universal with a release date unknown, according to the announcement from KC Film Office.

“Kansas City is on a roll,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas stated in a release. “We look forward to seeing our City featured again internationally as the new series, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, explores the beauty and complexities of major life transitions through the eyes of Kansas Citians. Thank you to Scout Productions, Amy Poehler and Peacock for choosing our community to tell these stories and for tapping into our community’s outstanding pool of talent to help produce the show.”

The release also stated SNL’s Heidi Gardner, a Kansas City native, played a role in pitching the show’s filming in her hometown.

Scout Productions also produced Netflix’s Queer Eye, which has previously filmed in Kansas City.

