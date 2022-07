18 DUI arrests over holiday weekend, according to KHP

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol released its Independence Day Holiday Activity Report on Tuesday.

The reporting period ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4.

According to the report, KHP made 18 DUI arrests over the weekend and issued over 1000 speed citations.

The Kansas Highway Patrol provided the information below:

Enforcement Data 2020 2021 2022 DUI Arrests 20 19 18 Speed Citations 824 822 1082 Speed Warnings 622 661 745 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 97 108 111 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 5 5 10 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 4 8 6 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 0 0 Child Restraint - Citations 5 23 24 Motorist Assists 920 935 888

Crash Data 2020 2021 2022 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 3 2 1 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 3 2 1

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.