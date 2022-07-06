16 Emporia-area men chosen to help nonprofit fight domestic violence

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of 16 men around the Emporia area has been chosen to aid a local nonprofit in its mission to eradicate domestic violence.

SOS, Inc., of Emporia, says it is excited to announce that Community National Bank is set to match $2,500 toward SOS Strong in 2022. It said the funds will be a huge help to reach its goal of $30,000 raised.

SOS said the campaign features men from within a five-county service area who show leadership, and community support and are dedicated to ending domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect. It said these men represent it by bringing awareness to the important issues and by raising $1,000 each to support its programs.

The nonprofit said SOS Strong runs from June 27 to July 27 and its ambassadors are as follows:

Alex Mosakowski Basil Kessler Brad Stewart Chris Linebarger Chris Schmidt Corey Linton Jake Scott Jason Santangelo Jim Lohmeyer Mike Phillips Michael Wilkerson Mike Stubbs Ryan Conley Tagan Trahoon Taylor Surmeier Tim Wacker

SOS said each ambassador takes a pledge to l read by example, never blame a victim, be a positive up-stander rather than a willing bystander, not engage in acts of violence, stand up for someone in need and always use his voice to speak up for what is right.

“We thank these men for their commitment to helping eradicate domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and encourage everyone to support their ongoing efforts,” said the nonprofit.

