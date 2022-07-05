Wamego’s Oviatt commits to Army

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the Fourth of July holiday, Hayden Oviatt brought the fireworks.

The standout QB announced Monday afternoon that he will take his talents and play football at Army next year.

Oviatt has his senior season to complete, but his junior year was nothing short of excellent.

The 6′2″ Quarterback threw 1,239 yards, 22 touchdowns and just two picks last year and he rushed for 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His final three choices were New Mexico, Kansas and Army.

He says Army was the perfect fit for him to continue his success in the classroom. Not only that, he says he’s going to a program that knows how to win which will help his skill set.

“That opportunity is like out of this world. I would almost be dumb not to take that kind of opportunity, especially for what it can do for my future, so yeah I definitely had to think about that when I chose.”

”Not always do the biggest kids go to Army, but just the most mentally tough, best students and hard nose football players like me go there so that’s why I wanted to go there,” Oviatt said.

“Oh I think that anything is possible, he shows that you can be a kid that really has never played quarterback before and he never played quarterback his entire life but having the ability to go play for a major football program in the nation, goes to show our kids that this is possible and we can do it,” Wamego Head Coach Weston Woody said.

