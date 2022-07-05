Advertisement

Wamego Police warn residents to check RVs as officers see uptick in burglaries

FILE - RV
FILE - RV((Source: Pixabay))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Police have warned residents to not keep valuables inside their RVs and to regularly check them as officers see an uptick in burglaries.

In June, the Wamego Police Department said there were several local burglaries of recreational vehicles stored in fenced-in areas. In addition to the damage due to forced entry, it also said property from residents was stolen.

WPD has asked RV owners to ensure there are no valuable items left inside the vehicle as it is stored or unattended. It also recommends owners check their RVs routinely.

If anyone has information regarding the burglaries, they should report it to Wamego Police at 785-456-9553.

