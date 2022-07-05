Advertisement

Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say

Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale...
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Ukrainian flag outside of a Florida home.

A group spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home. Slurs were also written across the garage door.

The homeowner displayed the flag that reads, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Local children reportedly gave police a good description of the vandals.

Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Georgia subpoenaing Giuliani, Graham in Trump election probe
A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka