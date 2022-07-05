Tuesday forecast: The heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While heat remains the top concern for the rest of the week, there also remains several opportunities for showers/storms, most of which will move through at night.

Confidence is low on specific details on the storm chances specifically when and where storms will occur each round. Confidence is higher that storms will be hit and miss to at best scattered with a lower probability of widespread rain at any particular time. Widespread severe weather is unlikely however a few storms may produce a hail/wind threat. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be the primary concerns. Most spots by the end of the week will be in the range of 0.10″-0.25″. There will be several spots that get less than 0.10″ and yes there could also be several spots that get more than 0.25″ but this would be more isolated the way it looks now.

Each round of storms could have an impact on the next chance because it could produce a frontal boundary which would be the focus of where storms would develop in the following round and this is something models don’t handle very well which is why confidence is somewhat low on specific details.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low 69 (WIBW)

Today: While a few isolated showers and an isolated storm can’t be ruled out this morning mainly south of I-70, most spots will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15 gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms after midnight mainly north of I-70. Lows in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Low chance of showers/storms mainly early than again late. Temperature will depend on how much cloud cover and possible rain there is but will still go with mid-upper 90s for most spots for now. Winds S 5-10 mph.

A few models are indicating a someone higher probability of scattered to possibly widespread rain Wednesday night but this is not guaranteed because other models aren’t indicating the widespread nature. A weak frontal boundary begins to move through late Thursday which will start to cool temperatures down to end the week and start of the weekend. Highs will be closer to 90° vs mid-upper 90s.

It does heat back up for Sunday but models differ again on whether another cold front pushes through Monday or Tuesday so this will need to be monitored as well as to when highs cool back down again to more seasonal highs.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the #1 concern all week. Make sure you’re hydrated with plenty of water, wear sunscreen. Keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. Heat indices for most of this week will be 100-110. Storm chances this week will mainly be at night meaning the daytime hours shouldn’t be impacted by any storms however if there are days that could have a relatively higher impact during the day it’ll be tomorrow and Friday. Also be mindful there could be several areas that get little to no rain at all this week being that no particular storm chance will lead to widespread rain. Bottom line: Don’t cancel plans at all this week but stay up to date and don’t be surprised if you end up having to dodge a storm or two and know that even if you do, it shouldn’t last an extended period of time.

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly Wednesday night but possibly during the day Wednesday (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms mainly Thursday night but possibly during the day Thursday (SPC/WIBW)

